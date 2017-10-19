Jake Tapper Fires Back After Bill O'Reilly Calls His Ratings 'Low as You Can Go'

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is interviewed during the SXSW Conference at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is interviewed during the SXSW Conference at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas. Jim Bennett—Getty

After Bill O'Reilly called CNN anchor Jake Tapper's ratings "as low as you can go," The Lead host was quick to fire back.

Sean Hannity kicking serious butt in the ratings. Tapper on CNN as low as you can go. - Bill O'Reilly (@billoreilly) October 18, 2017

"'Low' would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it -- humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low," Tapper tweeted minutes later.

'Low' would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it -- humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low. https://t.co/e2d6kOHL7F - Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 18, 2017

It was announced that O'Reilly would not return to Fox News in April after a series of sexual harassment allegations. The Lead also had the highest ratings of its time block in August, according to AdWeek.

Hannity also airs during prime time and Jake Tapper's The Lead is broadcast earlier, meaning they don't actually compete against each other, Business Insider pointed out.