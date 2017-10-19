White HouseDonald Trump Pushes for Republican Senators to Pass $4.1 Trillion Budget Plan
President Donald Trump
motherhoodMotherhood Is Hard to Get Wrong. So Why Do So Many Moms Feel So Bad About Themselves?
time-magazine-motherhood-margaret-nichols-baby-elinor-carucci-2
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeManhunt in Deadly Maryland Shooting Rampage Ends With an Arrest
Maryland shoting
2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 1
CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper is interviewed during the SXSW Conference at the Austin Convention Center on March 10, 2017 in Austin, Texas.  Jim Bennett—Getty
Television

Jake Tapper Fires Back After Bill O'Reilly Calls His Ratings 'Low as You Can Go'

Lisa Marie Segarra
8:10 AM ET

After Bill O'Reilly called CNN anchor Jake Tapper's ratings "as low as you can go," The Lead host was quick to fire back.

"'Low' would be sexually harassing staffers and then getting fired for it -- humiliated in front of the world. Now THAT would be low," Tapper tweeted minutes later.

It was announced that O'Reilly would not return to Fox News in April after a series of sexual harassment allegations. The Lead also had the highest ratings of its time block in August, according to AdWeek.

Hannity also airs during prime time and Jake Tapper's The Lead is broadcast earlier, meaning they don't actually compete against each other, Business Insider pointed out.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME