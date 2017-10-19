U.S.
Search
Sign In
motherhoodMotherhood Is Hard to Get Wrong. So Why Do So Many Moms Feel So Bad About Themselves?
time-magazine-motherhood-margaret-nichols-baby-elinor-carucci-2
CrimeManhunt in Deadly Maryland Shooting Rampage Ends With an Arrest
Maryland shoting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesWonderstruck Is a Tender and Vital Piece of Filmmaking
Jaden Michael, Oakes Fegley, and Julianne Moore in WonderStruck
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee and members of the President's economic team in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.  Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images
White House

Donald Trump Pushes for Republican Senators to Pass $4.1 Trillion Budget Plan

Associated Press
7:52 AM ET

President Donald Trump is rooting for fellow Senate Republicans to succeed in efforts to pass a massive $4.1 trillion budget plan. But in a tweet before daybreak Thursday, the president said, "I think we have the votes, but who knows?"

Trump noted in the post that "Republicans are going for the big Budget approval today, first step toward massive tax cuts."

Trump and Senate Republicans are buoyed about prospects for passage of the budget blueprint because if Congress completes action on this legislation, it will set the stage for majority Republicans to focus more intensively on the tax overhaul legislation. Trump campaigned on the issue and GOP lawmakers have embraced it.

They are all hoping for a smashing legislative victory to atone for the party's failure to deliver on it's long-promised effort to repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME