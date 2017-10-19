motherhoodMotherhood Is Hard to Get Wrong. So Why Do So Many Moms Feel So Bad About Themselves?
time-magazine-motherhood-margaret-nichols-baby-elinor-carucci-2
CrimeManhunt in Deadly Maryland Shooting Rampage Ends With an Arrest
Maryland shoting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
South KoreaCalls to Bring U.S. Nuclear Weapons Back to South Korea Are Getting Louder
South Korea Holds Ballistic Missile Drill In Response To North Korea Nuke Test
Dana Carvey in Too Funny to Fail, the true story of a crew of genius misfits who set out to make comedy history... and succeeded in a way they never intended.
Dana Carvey in Too Funny to Fail, the true story of a crew of genius misfits who set out to make comedy history... and succeeded in a way they never intended. Hulu
Television

Too Funny to Fail: TV That Was Too Funny for Its Time

Daniel D’Addario
6:43 AM ET

When he left Saturday Night Live in 1993, Dana Carvey was at the top of the entertainment industry. His new sketch-comedy show on ABC would be bolstered by rising talents like Louis CK, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell. What could go wrong?

Everything, obviously. Hulu's new documentary Too Funny to Fail examines the almost instantaneous collapse of The Dana Carvey Show, a would-be smash that began with Carvey impersonating President Bill Clinton ... while breastfeeding puppies. Carvey wanted to move past conventional comedy to edgier, more surreal stuff, even though, as Colbert tells the audience, "all people wanted to see was Dana Carvey doing an impression of Bill Clinton!" Carvey's show was both an incubator of talent and a precursor to what would come later. Today its absurdism would fit right in online. Too Funny to Fail is a fascinating story of just how much risk Hollywood was willing to accept back then.

Too Funny to Fail is now streaming on Hulu

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME