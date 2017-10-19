Politics
Search
Sign In
BangladeshWaves of Rohingya Refugees Are Overwhelming Aid Workers and Authorities in Bangladesh
Rohingya people fled from oppression in Myanmar
New ZealandJacinda Ardern Becomes New Zealand's Youngest Prime Minister in More Than 150 Years
Jacinda Ardern
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
IndiaCheck Out These Dazzling Rangoli Designs to Get Your Diwali Spirit Going
Rangoli for Diwali in Delhi
ARGENTINA-GREEN ECONOMY-SUMMIT-OBAMA
Former United States' President Barack Obama, delivers a speech during the Green Economy Summit 2017 in Cordoba province some 740 kilometres Northwestern Buenos Aires, on October 6, 2017.  PABLO GASPARINI—AFP/Getty Images
Barack Obama

Barack Obama Returns to the Political Arena For the First Time Since Leaving the White House

Jesse J. Holland / AP
5:15 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Barack Obama is returning to the campaign trail to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidates in New Jersey and Virginia as they gear up for next month's elections.

Thursday's events mark the first time the former president is stepping back into the political spotlight since leaving the White House.

Unlike more low-key appearances earlier this year, Obama's foray into two states won't be a one-and-done. He is planning more public appearances as the year closes, and preparation for the 2018 midterm elections begins.

"Obama seems to be determined to be an engaged and active former president who's playing a role in different issues and is involved in politics," Rutgers University professor David Greenberg said.

Related

President Obama Speaks At U.S. Central Command At Macdill Air Force Base
Donald TrumpObama Aides Pushed Back on President Trump's Claim He Didn't Call Military Families
Donald Trump
Obama Aides Pushed Back on President Trump's Claim He Didn't Call Military Families

Obama is hoping to sway voters in New Jersey and Virginia, the only two gubernatorial races this year. Both Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, are term-limited. Those Nov. 7 races will be considered a bellwether of Democrats' strength in the face of President Donald Trump's victory last year.

Obama will first drop in on campaign workers in Newark, New Jersey, for a private "canvass kickoff" for Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. The former president will then head to Richmond, Virginia, to rally support for Democrat Ralph Northam in his campaign against Republican Ed Gillespie.

At the end of the month, Obama will go to Chicago to head up his first ObamaFoundation leadership summit on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, bringing in speakers like England's Prince Harry, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and artists like Gloria Estefan, Chance the Rapper and indie rock band The National.

Obama's popularity is still undeniable. In an August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 51 percent of Americans said they have a favorable opinion of Obama, while 35 percent had a negative opinion. In the same poll, 36 percent said they had a positive opinion of Trump and 52 percent had a negative opinion.

In Richmond, thousands of people lined up on Tuesday to get tickets to Obama's rally.

Retired Richmond social worker Nancy Jackson, 67, said she missed Obama"tremendously" and wished he could serve a third, fourth and fifth term. She said black voters like herself have been despondent since Trump took office. "I think Obama will bring some light to the end of the tunnel," she said.

Obama never completely disappeared from public life, in part because of Trump's constant criticism and efforts to undo much of Obama's legacy after eight years in office. He has publicly defended his policies that Trump and the GOP-led Congress have set out to dismantle: the Affordable Care Act — or Obamacare — and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed immigrants brought into the country illegally as children to be temporarily shielded from deportation.

Obama was forced to return "pretty quickly," presidential historian Julian Zelizer of Princeton University said.

"The current president has changed all the conventional assumptions about what to do," Zelizer said. "There is a sense of urgency that makes this moment different than others and former President Obama has continued to be directly in Trump's line of fire — both his policies and his legacy."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME