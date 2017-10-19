Comedian Chelsea Handler has announced over social media that she is moving on from her eponymous late night talk show in order to pursue more political activism. She also hinted at a documentary in the works.

Handler's was the first talk show picked up by Netflix, but Season 2 of Chelsea will be the last.

The 42-year-old author and entertainer said the results of the 2016 election have inspired her to get more hands-on with politics. Both on her show and in interviews with the press, Handler has not held back in her criticisms of President Donald Trump and his administration, which she said would be the "end of our civilization."

"The past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," she wrote on Thursday.

She added that instead of returning to Chelsea she will "instead devote as much time" as possible to "becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me".

She said she will travel the country to learn more about the "political divide" and has already joined forces with EMILY'S List to elect more women to office, register people to vote and campaign for candidates who stand for women's rights.

She also announced that she will continue working with Netflix on a documentary, but did not reveal many details about that project.

Chelsea episodes meanwhile will continue to air through the end of this year.