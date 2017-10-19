Here Are the Disturbing Numbers on Puerto Rico One Month After Hurricane Maria

On Sept. 20 Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico, leaving at least 48 people dead and decimating the island's already crumbling power grid.

Texas and Miami were also ravaged by severe weather, in the two hurricanes that preceded Maria, but relief efforts there quickly restored basic infrastructure. One month on, however, much of the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico still looks the way it did immediately after the hurricane receded northwest towards the Dominican Republic.

Here is a by-the-numbers account of how things on the island currently stand.

Provisions

More than a third of Puerto Rican households , or about 1 million people, still lack running water according to CNN.

FEMA says 60,000 homes need roofing help. It has delivered 38,000 tarps.

Power and Personnel

Less than 20% of Puerto Rico's power grid has been restored and around 3 million people are still without power, says CNN

Thousands of people have donated money or volunteered to help Puerto Rico. Among them, celebrity chef José Andrés says he's serving 100,000 meals a day on the island.

Publicity and the President