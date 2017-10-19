Check Out These Dazzling Rangoli Designs to Get Your Diwali Spirit Going

Diwali (also known as Deepavali) begins today, and Hindu communities around the world gearing up for the festival of lights.

The five-day festival celebrates the return of Rama after 14 years in exile to defeat the demon king Ravana in the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana . Celebrants will set off fireworks, share sweet treats, and decorate their homes with candles and oil lamps for the holiday, but no celebration is complete without admiring some beautiful rangoli — or making your own.

For the uninitiated, rangoli (also known as kolam in Tamil) are eye-catching designs made with colored rice, flour, powder, sand or flower pedals, traditionally assembled on the floor or a home or courtyard, though they can also be made in entrances or corners. Many depict Hindu deities, still others show geometric and concentric shapes, or floral or peacock motifs. They may reflect family or region-specific traditions or contain references to folk tales — but all are auspicious, and a way to express your creativity.

While traditionally drawn by women, there's no ban on men making rangoli . Mahesh Rao, 29, a former engineer, is studying to earn a PhD in rangoli-making, according to the Bangalore Mirror .

"Rangoli is about culture and history," he told the paper. "I am attempting to preserve the traditional art as I do not want the youngsters to view rangoli only as a picture."

But you don't need an advanced degree to get started. The internet has helped open the door of rangoli -making to the masses: there's no shortage of how-to-guides , video tutorials and hacks out there to help you get started. And remember: there's no shame in using stencils, says this helpful Times of India tip list.

Check out some designs below, and have a happy Diwali.

Work in process #Rangoli A post shared by Bramand Moktan (@tysonmoktann) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

#diwali2017 #rangoliart #totalmasti A post shared by $ťyløkid sonu (@_sonu_bhor) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

#diwalidecor #rangoli #festival #foggy #early morning #instagram #insta #wish #happydiwali A post shared by Sameer Gaykar (@samgaykar) on Oct 18, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Happy Deepavali! The flower design on the ground is called a rangoli, made with coloured rice. #rangoli #rangoliart #colouredrice #rangolidesign #deepavali #diwali A post shared by Sam (@archetaip) on Oct 18, 2017 at 1:23am PDT