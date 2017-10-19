Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
New ZealandJacinda Ardern Becomes New Zealand's Youngest Prime Minister in More Than 150 Years
Jacinda Ardern
Puerto RicoHere Are the Disturbing Numbers on Puerto Rico One Month After Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico Faces Extensive Damage After Hurricane Maria
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeA Jury Has Convicted a White Ex-Cop of Killing His Daughter's Black Boyfriend
Shannon Kepler
India

Check Out These Dazzling Rangoli Designs to Get Your Diwali Spirit Going

TIME
3:23 AM ET

Diwali (also known as Deepavali) begins today, and Hindu communities around the world gearing up for the festival of lights.

The five-day festival celebrates the return of Rama after 14 years in exile to defeat the demon king Ravana in the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Celebrants will set off fireworks, share sweet treats, and decorate their homes with candles and oil lamps for the holiday, but no celebration is complete without admiring some beautiful rangoli — or making your own.

Related

Indian girl in traditional dress, Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, Asia MR
IndiaIndia's Supreme Court Rules Sex With Child Brides Is Rape
India
India's Supreme Court Rules Sex With Child Brides Is Rape

For the uninitiated, rangoli (also known as kolam in Tamil) are eye-catching designs made with colored rice, flour, powder, sand or flower pedals, traditionally assembled on the floor or a home or courtyard, though they can also be made in entrances or corners. Many depict Hindu deities, still others show geometric and concentric shapes, or floral or peacock motifs. They may reflect family or region-specific traditions or contain references to folk tales — but all are auspicious, and a way to express your creativity.

While traditionally drawn by women, there's no ban on men making rangoli. Mahesh Rao, 29, a former engineer, is studying to earn a PhD in rangoli-making, according to the Bangalore Mirror.

"Rangoli is about culture and history," he told the paper. "I am attempting to preserve the traditional art as I do not want the youngsters to view rangoli only as a picture."

But you don't need an advanced degree to get started. The internet has helped open the door of rangoli-making to the masses: there's no shortage of how-to-guides, video tutorials and hacks out there to help you get started. And remember: there's no shame in using stencils, says this helpful Times of India tip list.

Check out some designs below, and have a happy Diwali.

Work in process #Rangoli

A post shared by Bramand Moktan (@tysonmoktann) on

#diwali2017 #rangoliart #totalmasti

A post shared by $ťyløkid sonu (@_sonu_bhor) on

#diwalidecor #rangoli #festival #foggy #early morning #instagram #insta #wish #happydiwali

A post shared by Sameer Gaykar (@samgaykar) on

#rangoli #rangolidesign #diwalipreparations #diwali #diwali2017

A post shared by Megha Saini (@meghasaini_) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME