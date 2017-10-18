Politics
Search
Sign In
ImmigrationFederal Judge Orders Trump Administration to Allow Undocumented Immigrant to Have Abortion
Judge gavel
Donald TrumpPresident Trump's Tweets About Puerto Rico, Military Families Rank Among His 10 Worst-Received Ever
Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MilitaryFather of Soldier Killed in Niger: Trump Was Respectful When He Called Me
U.S. Army special forces Sgt Dustin Wright poses in an official photo
White House

Fallen Soldier’s Father Says President Trump Promised Him $25,000, But Never Sent the Check

Sarah Begley
4:48 PM ET

The father of a fallen soldier said President Donald Trump offered to send him $25,000 during a condolence call, but that he hasn't received a check.

Chris Baldridge's son, Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge, died in Afghanistan in June, the Washington Post reports. Baldridge says Trump called a few weeks later and they spoke for about 15 minutes. When Baldridge noted he was struggling to make ends meet, while his ex-wife was expected to receive a $100,000 death gratuity from the Pentagon, Trump offered to write a check himself.

“He said, ‘I’m going to write you a check out of my personal account for $25,000,’ and I was just floored,” Baldridge told the Post. “I could not believe he was saying that, and I wish I had it recorded because the man did say this. He said, ‘No other president has ever done something like this,’ but he said, ‘I’m going to do it.’"

When Baldridge later received a condolence letter, he says, “I opened it up and read it, and I was hoping to see a check in there, to be honest. I know it was kind of far-fetched thinking. But I was like, ‘Damn, no check.’ Just a letter saying ‘I’m sorry.’"

A White House spokesperson told the Post, “The check has been sent. It’s disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the President, and using it to advance the media’s biased agenda."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME