Sports
Search
Sign In
healthIt May Be Risky for Men to Receive Blood Donations From Women Who Have Been Pregnant
Blood donation clinic
MilitaryMother of Fallen Soldier Says President Trump Disrespected Him
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
AmazonWinning Amazon's New Headquarters Could Come With Hidden Costs
Amazon’s current HQ in Seattle has helped drive explosive growth in the city.
Football

Roger Goodell Says the NFL Will Not Force Players to Stand for the National Anthem

Barry Wilner / AP
3:05 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — The NFL is not changing its national anthem policy to require players to stand during the national anthem.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners said Tuesday at the league's fall meetings that altering the language from "should stand" to "must stand" was not discussed.

New York Giants owner John Mara noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "spoke at length" to the other owners about the anthem issue. Jones has said any Dallas player who doesn't stand for the "Star-Spangled Banner" would not be playing.

Goodell reiterated that the league and its 32 clubs "believe everyone should stand for the national anthem. It's an important part of the game."

Asked about owners who threatened discipline for players who didn't stand, Goodell said the owners didn't discuss it.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME