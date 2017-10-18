Ed Sheeran has canceled a number of shows on the Asian leg of his Divide tour following a Monday bicycle accident in London. The "Perfect" singer took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news, explaining that the injuries he suffered in the accident would prevent him from performing live for the time being.

"A visit to my doctors confirmed fractures in my right wrist and left elbow that will leave me unable to perform live concerts for the immediate future," a representative for Sheeran — who cannot currently type — wrote. "Sadly, this means that the following shows will not be able to go ahead as planned: Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong. I’m waiting to see how the healing progresses before we have to decide on shows beyond that. Please stay tuned for more details. PS - Ed isn’t typing this as he has both arms casted/bandaged."

The concerts that Sheeran canceled run through Nov. 5, with the tour scheduled to resume on Nov. 7 in Manila.