Ed Sheeran performs in Times Square for MTV's 'TRL' on October 2, 2017 in New York City.
Best Halloween movies get out halloweentown blair witch project babadook
Maryland shoting
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
Beyonce attends TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City.  Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for TIDAL
celebrities

Of Course Beyoncé Slayed the Red Carpet for a Cause

Raisa Bruner
1:32 PM ET

Beyoncé blessed Brooklyn with her first official post-twins red carpet appearance on Tuesday night. Showing up in top form for the TIDAL X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert — headlined by her husband JAY-Z, plus a veritable slew of stars including Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Daddy Yankee, Cardi B and DJ Khaled — Beyoncé made a splash with her glamorous emerald-green gown and luxe purple fur, even if she didn't take to the stage.

As activist and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted from the event, "No better people watching than backstage at TIDALXBrooklyn. This is like a 3am L train and a W hotel bar combined w the high line," making references to New York's famous L subway line to hip Brooklyn neighborhoods, a hip upscale bar and a touristy green space frequented by those seeking photo ops.

The show, which lasted for nearly six whole hours and featured more than 30 performers of all types and stripes (it brought together acts like Spain's David Bisbal, girl group Fifth Harmony and rapper Vic Mensa, for instance), raised money to support disaster relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes in Mexico. All ticket proceeds went straight to organizations like the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico and Direct Relief. (And you can watch it online — although your pay-to-view donation won't get you a Beyoncé sighting.)

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

