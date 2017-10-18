U.S.
Search
Sign In
EconomyThese Are the Most Up-and-Coming Cities in America
Fountain at Marshall Park with the Charlotte North Carolina skyline beyond.
TelevisionNetflix Reveals the Shows That You Binge Watched the Fastest
Gilmore Girls
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionThis Tiny Game of Thrones Detail Hinted at a Major Season 7 Twist Years Ago
Ser Davos and Shireen in Game of Thrones' "The Dance of Dragons"
Crime

Maryland Office Park Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Wounded

Juliet Linderman / AP
11:45 AM ET

(EDGEWOOD, Md.) — A Maryland sheriff says three people have been killed and two were wounded during a shooting at an office park in the northeastern part of the state.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the shooter Wednesday morning and says police are looking for him.

The suspect and the victims were all associated with a company at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood.

Nearby schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The business park is just south of the Interstate 95 interchange with Route 24.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME