Television

Netflix Reveals the Shows That You Binge Watched the Fastest

Mahita Gajanan
12:33 PM ET

In a rare look at Netflix's closely guarded viewership numbers, the company revealed this week that 8.4 million users have watched an entire TV show season within 24 hours of its release, a habit the streaming service calls "binge racing."

Netflix, which unveils entire seasons of original shows at once and has taken steps in recent years to make binge watching easier for users, said binge racing is a "sport" for television superfans.

"There’s a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story — whether it's the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show," Brian Wright, Netflix's vice president for original series, said in a statement.

Of the top binge raced Netflix original television shows globally, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Fuller House and Marvel's The Defenders took the top three spots. Canada, the U.S. and Denmark were the three countries where people binge raced the fastest.

According to Netflix, the most binge raced show varied slightly by country. Canada, which had the highest percentage of binge racers, watched Trailer Park Boys the fastest. In Ecuador, fans raced to finish Fuller House, while Club de Cuervos was the most binge raced show in Mexico.

Follow TIME