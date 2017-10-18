Las Vegas Mass Shooting'I'm Doing Better Each Day.' Wounded Las Vegas Security Guard Breaks Silence After Shooting
TIME Magazine default image
EconomyThese Are the Most Up-and-Coming Cities in America
Fountain at Marshall Park with the Charlotte North Carolina skyline beyond.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionNetflix Reveals the Shows That You Binge Watched the Fastest
Gilmore Girls
Television

This Tiny Game of Thrones Detail Hinted at a Major Season 7 Twist Years Ago

Megan McCluskey
12:32 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

The season seven finale of Game of Thrones not only confirmed that Jon Snow is the trueborn son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, but also revealed the real name of the King in the North.

"His name is Aegon Targaryen," Lyanna told her brother Ned during a continuation of the flashback sequence in which Bran witnessed Jon's birth at the Tower of Joy. "You have to protect him. Promise me, Ned."

However, it turns out that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss hinted at this twist way back in season three of the HBO drama. As noted by Reddit user tyjhort, when Stannis' daughter Shireen began teaching Ser Davos how to read, the first word she showed him how to pronounce was Aegon.

"This word is Aegon," she said. "When you see 'A,' 'E' and 'G' together like that, it sounds like 'egg.' And the title of the whole book is A History of Aegon the Conqueror."

If you never picked up on this clue, there's no need to feel bad. Even Liam Cunningham — who plays Davos — told HuffPost that he had no idea the moment held hidden meaning.

"Are you kidding me," he said at New York Comic Con. "I don’t know what the hell’s gonna happen from one episode to the next. That’s testament to how good the writing is on that, too. After seven seasons, people are still asking the same question they asked in season one: 'Who do you think is gonna end up on the throne?'"

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME