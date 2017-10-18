Newsfeed
David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" from Brooklyn on Oct. 17, 2017 Randy Holmes—ABC/Getty Images
Late Night Television

David Letterman Stopped by Jimmy Kimmel to Tease Jimmy Fallon and Conan O'Brien

Melissa Locker
11:39 AM ET

David Letterman came out of his retirement from late night comedy to stop by Jimmy Kimmel Live! and couldn’t help but seize the opportunity to tease the current late night stars. While Letterman was ostensibly on the show to discuss receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor as well as the Netflix show he is developing, he also had to do a little explaining about a certain horse.

Last week, Conan O’Brien appeared on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to complain that when he started on The Tonight Show, Letterman had sent him a horse as a congratulatory gift. “It was a joke,” Letterman explained to Kimmel on Tuesday night’s episode, saying that he had hoped the horse would “take a dump on the stage” before he was sent back. “Conan will not shut up about the horse,” Letterman complained. “The horse has gone crazy. Maybe it’s from being around Conan all day… So now he’s complaining, and there may be litigation, and maybe I’ll get a call from PETA. And [the horse] apparently broke into Conan’s mansion.”

Despite the aggravation caused by the horse incident, Letterman seems to have a great deal of admiration for the current slate of late-night hosts, although he couldn’t help but rib them a little. “For the purpose of this conversation I have nothing but the highest regard for all of the talk show men and women – even Jimmy Fallon. I’ll include him,” Letterman said.

Watch the full interview below.

Follow TIME