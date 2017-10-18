Newsfeed
animals

The Internet's New Best Friend Is a Hedgehog Who Loves to Camp

Raisa Bruner
11:24 AM ET

Meet Azuki, the pygmy hedgehog in Japan who has captured the hearts, eyes and social media likes of thousands of fans, thanks to his — and his owner's — keen sense of outdoorsy aesthetics and penchant for relaxing yet adventurous photo shoot setups.

On any given day, you can find photos of Azuki posted up in a mini-sized wilderness setting, building a fire, hanging in a hedgehog-appropriate tent or grilling some snacks. When indoors, Azuki might be playing Disney dress-up or snuggling in some furry blankets. The rotund little hedgehog — who is smaller than a human hand, based on the pictures — seems to have quite a luxe life, assuming that he enjoys his modeling career. It doesn't look too bad.

While hedgehogs may not yet be a mainstream pet in the style of hamsters, guinea pigs or the ever-popular cat in the U.S., they're already beloved enough mammals in Japan to merit their own Tokyo cafe for visitors, which opened last year. Hedgehogs may be prickly, but they're not porcupines — and pets like Azuki prove they can have some serious social media cred, too.

「The camp was so much fun🏕 The stars are very beautiful last night✨」 『キャンプ、とっても楽しかった〜。最後の夜は星💫がとっても綺麗だったよ。』 . ゆらゆら揺れる焚き火🔥が心地よくて、なんだか父ちゃんも眠くなってきました。素敵な想い出がたくさんできたね。コールマンさん、ありがとうございました😆🙏💕 . 明日からコールマンさんのアカウントで、プレゼントキャンペーン🎁が始まるそうですよ。お楽しみに〜！🤗🎉 . . . #firedisk #lamp #campinglamp #ランタン #ファイヤーディスク #coleman #コールマン #キャンプ #camp #ミニチュア #miniature #はりねずみ #ハリネズミ #針鼠 #ふわもこ部 #hedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #はりねずみのあずき #hedgie #Hérisson #igel#riccio #Erizo #고슴도치 #刺猬#hedgehogazuki #あずきのキャンプ #プレゼントキャンペーン

A post shared by あずき/azuki (@hedgehog_azuki) on

「one,two! one,two! I could do it well!!👍」 『イチ、ニ！イチ、ニ！上手に漕げたよ〜！🚣‍♀️』 . カヤックにあずきが乗れるか心配でしたが、ピッタリサイズにコールマンさんが作ってくれました✨。ノリノリではしゃぐあずきを見るのはとうちゃんも嬉しかったです😆💕 . . . #ボート #kayak #boat #カヤック #coleman #コールマン #キャンプ #camp #ミニチュア #miniature #はりねずみ #ハリネズミ #針鼠 #ふわもこ部 #hedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #はりねずみのあずき #hedgie #Hérisson #igel#riccio #Erizo #고슴도치 #刺猬 #africanpygmyhedgehog #hedgehogazuki #あずきのキャンプ

A post shared by あずき/azuki (@hedgehog_azuki) on

I asked Coleman to help me build a tent. The inside of the tent is comfortable🤗 『コールマンさんに手伝ってもらいながらテントをたてたよ〜。テント⛺️の中は居心地が良いなあ〜😊💕』 . あずき無事にテント設営できました！　テントの中から『いいでしょ！』って顔で覗いてきます。 . . . #outdoorwagon #wagon #tent #テント #アウトドアワゴン #ワゴン #coleman #コールマン ＃キャンプ #camp #ミニチュア #miniature #はりねずみ #ハリネズミ #針鼠 #ふわもこ部 #hedgehog #pygmyhedgehog #cuteanimals #はりねずみのあずき #hedgie #Hérisson #igel#riccio #Erizo #고슴도치 #刺猬 #africanpygmyhedgehog #hedgehogazuki #あずきのキャンプ

A post shared by あずき/azuki (@hedgehog_azuki) on

