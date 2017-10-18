The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

We Could Build a Better Facebook

Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016. Facebook on Monday became the latest US tech giant to announce new investment in Britain with hundreds of extra jobs but hinted its success depended on skilled migration after Britain leaves the European Union. The premier social network underlined London's status as a global technology hub at a British company bosses' summit where Prime Minister Theresa May sought to allay business concerns about Brexit. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images) JUSTIN TALLIS—AFP/Getty Images

1. Could we build a better Facebook?

By Alexandra Samuel in JSTOR Daily

2. Puerto Rico’s devastation could open the door to a revolutionary power grid.

By Lewis M. Milford and Mark Muro at the Brookings Institution

3. Forget Mars. Humans should set their space colony sights on this moon of Saturn.

By Amanda Hendrix in NPR’s 13.7: Cosmos and Culture

4. Missile defense probably won’t save us from a North Korean attack.

By Ankit Panda and Vipin Narang at War on the Rocks

5. Does science need more mavericks — or do they just cause problems?

By Adrian Currie in Aeon

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.