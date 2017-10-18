U.S.
Search
Sign In
White House'Totally Fabricated.' Trump Denies Telling Widow of Slain Soldier That He 'Knew What He Signed Up for'
US-POLITICS
Health CareA New Health Care Deal Is Already in Doubt After Trump Changed His Mind
Consumer Data Security and the Credit Bureaus
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
SportsGymnast McKayla Maroney Says She Was Molested by Team Doctor
Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala
Molly Ringwald attends the Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala at Pier 36 on May 2, 2017 in New York City.  Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic
celebrities

Molly Ringwald Felt a 'Sickening Shock of Recognition' Over Harvey Weinstein

Katie Reilly
8:20 AM ET

Molly Ringwald says she has encountered "plenty of Harveys" during her career in Hollywood, speaking out in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual harassment assault against longtime producer Harvey Weinstein.

In a column published Tuesday in The New Yorker, Ringwald described working with Weinstein while making Strike it Rich in 1990, calling him "volatile" and saying she now feels "lucky" not to have been harassed by him.

Related

CFDA (FASHION INCUBATOR) Cocktail Party At W Atlanta - Buckhead With Designers Daniel Vosovic, WHIT, Burkman Brothers And Emanuela Duca
fashionProject Runway Star Mychael Knight Has Died at 39
fashion
Project Runway Star Mychael Knight Has Died at 39

"While my own Harvey story may be different, I have had plenty of Harveys of my own over the years, enough to feel a sickening shock of recognition," Ringwald wrote. "When I was thirteen, a fifty-year-old crew member told me that he would teach me to dance, and then proceeded to push against me with an erection. When I was fourteen, a married film director stuck his tongue in my mouth on set. At a time when I was trying to figure out what it meant to become a sexually viable young woman, at every turn some older guy tried to help speed up the process."

Multiple women have recently accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault in incidents spanning decades. Weinstein, who has been fired from his production company, has apologized for his workplace behavior, but has denied any allegations of rape and sexual assault. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokesperson said last week. In an explosive New York Times report that opened the floodgates for more allegations, Weinstein said: "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.”

The allegations have sparked a wider conversation about the treatment of women in Hollywood.

"I could go on about other instances in which I have felt demeaned or exploited, but I fear it would get very repetitive," Ringwald wrote. "Then again, that’s part of the point. I never talked about these things publicly because, as a woman, it has always felt like I may as well have been talking about the weather. Stories like these have never been taken seriously. Women are shamed, told they are uptight, nasty, bitter, can’t take a joke, are too sensitive. And the men? Well, if they’re lucky, they might get elected President."

Before he was elected, multiple women accused Donald Trump of sexual assault or harassment. He has denied the accusations.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME