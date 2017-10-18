U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseSean Spicer Has Been Interviewed by Robert Mueller's Team in the Russia Probe, Report Says
EPA Administrator Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer For Daily White House Press Briefing
VeteransTrump Tells Widow of Fallen Soldier He 'Knew What He Signed Up For,' Congresswoman Says
President Donald Trump Speaks At Heritage Foundation Meeting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TransportationThe Officers Involved in a United Airlines Passenger's Forced Removal Have Been Fired
Chicago's O'Hare Airport Hosts Air Industry's World Route Forum
mckayla-maroney-gold-olympic
McKayla Maroney, center, celebrates with her team after winning gold in the Women's Team Final at the 2012 London Olympics. Wally Skalij - LA Times/Getty Images
Sports

Gymnast McKayla Maroney Says She Was Molested by Team Doctor

Billy Perrigo
6:46 AM ET

Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. Gymnast McKayla Maroney has alleged she was molested by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, adding her voice to the #MeToo movement where people are sharing experiences of sexual harassment and assault.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Maroney, 21, alleged she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges. “People should know that this is not just happening in Hollywood,” she wrote, in reference to the allegations about producer Harvey Weinstein.

“It started when I was 13 years old, and it didn’t end until I left the sport,” Maroney continued. “I had a dream to go to the Olympics, and the things that I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting.” Maroney ended her involvement with the sport in 2016.

Related

2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
SportsInternet Prophet Lil B on His Basketball Curses and the New NBA Season
Sports
Internet Prophet Lil B on His Basketball Curses and the New NBA Season

Several of Maroney's teammates have accused Nassar of abuse while they were minors, but Maroney is the highest profile gymnast yet to come forward. Nassar, who was team doctor for USA Gymnastics from 1996 to 2015, is due to stand trial over charges of sexually assaulting nine girls, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

TIME contacted USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body and Nassar's former employer, but they had not provided a statement on Maroney's allegations at the time of publication. Previously the body has said it was not aware of the allegations against Nassar until July 2015, at which point he was fired.

Maroney was one of the group known as the “fierce five” who won gold in the team gymnastics competition at the London 2012 Olympics. Later in the tournament an image of a “not impressed” Maroney with her lips pursed became an online sensation. She had just won the silver medal in the individual vault finals.

The #MeToo hashtag has been tweeted hundreds of thousands of times in the last few days after actor Alyssa Milano called for people affected by sexual harassment to speak out in solidarity after the Harvey Weinstein revelations. The hashtag has been taken up by people from all walks of life, illustrating the magnitude of sexual harassment.

Said Maroney: “Our silence has given the wrong people power for too long, and it’s time to take our power back. And remember, it’s never too late to speak up.”

TIME also contacted Nassar's attorney for comment.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME