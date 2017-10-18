Politics
EPA Administrator Pruitt Joins Sean Spicer For Daily White House Press Briefing
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt delivered the press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, on Friday, June 2, 2017.  NurPhoto—Getty Images
White House

Sean Spicer Has Been Interviewed by Robert Mueller's Team in the Russia Probe, Report Says

Casey Quackenbush
5:41 AM ET

Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump's former press secretary, was reportedly questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller's team on Monday as part of its Russia probe.

Citing unnamed sources, Politico reports that Spicer was interviewed about the dismissal of former FBI Directory James Comey and Trump's meetings with Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The interview is part of Mueller's investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and collusion with the Trump campaign.

Following an internal White House dispute, Spicer resigned as press secretary in July, along with then Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who was also interviewed last Friday.

Mueller's team has also met with Keith Kellogg, the interim National Security Adviser after Michael Flynn was fired.

Mueller's interviews signal a ramping up of the investigation to include to Trump's former and current officials.

Investigators are also expected to meet with communications director Hope Hicks and White House lawyer Don McGahn, Politico says.

[Politico]

