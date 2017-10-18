Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MilitaryThe Defense Department Is Looking Into Why Four U.S. Soldiers Died in Niger
Pentagon
ChinaChina's Future Is Bright But Its Economic Challenges Are Severe, Says Xi Jinping
Hu Jintao, Xi Jinping, Jiang Zemin
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
portugalPortugal's Government Is Facing a No-Confidence Vote over This Week's Forest Fires
Dozens Dead As Wildfires Spread Across Northern Spain And Portugal
Google-Doodle-studio-for-electronic-music
Google
Google Doodle

A New Google Doodle Celebrates the Legacy of the Studio for Electronic Music

Kevin Lui
12:12 AM ET

Electronica seems like a fairly recent phenomenon, but in fact much of the musical genre's roots can be traced back a venerable 66 years to the German city of Cologne.

There, three composers — Robert Beyer, Herbert Eimerthe and Werner Meyer-Eppler — explored the feasibility of creating electronic music for years, before establishing a dedicated Studio for Electronic Music under the auspices of the West German Broadcasting Corporation.

On Wednesday, Google is celebrating the Studio for Electronic Music's innovation and creative legacy with a new Doodle on its 66th anniversary. Created by Berlin-based illustrator Henning Wagenbreth, the Doodle, Google says, "celebrates the diversity of thought and imagination that built this studio and transformed the possibilities of music."

Artists from all over the world experimented with new equipment and technologies in the Studio for Electronic Music to create beats, mix tracks and edit sound, giving life to a genre of tunes that so many people nowadays love. The studio was fertile ground for breakthroughs in music and sound until its closure in 2000.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME