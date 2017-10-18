World
North Korea

Hillary Clinton Says Threats of War With North Korea Are 'Dangerous and Short-Sighted'

Reuters
Oct 17, 2017

(SEOUL) - Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that "cavalier" threats to start war on the Korean peninsula are "dangerous and short-sighted".

"There is no need for us to be bellicose and aggressive (over North Korea)," said Clinton at a forum in the South Korean capital Seoul, stressing the need for greater pressure on North Korea and diplomacy to bring Pyongyang to talks.

Tension has soared following a series of weapons tests by North Korea and a string of increasingly bellicose exchanges between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Picking fights with Kim Jong Un puts a smile on his face," Clinton said, but did not mention Trump by name.

The former U.S. secretary of state said Washington's allies have increasingly been expressing concerns over the reliability of the United States.

