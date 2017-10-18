U.S.
Search
Sign In
republicansRepublicans Worry They'll Lose Congress. Their Solution? Tax Cuts
President Trump And Senate Majority Leader McConnell Deliver Remarks After Meeting At The White House
White HouseJoe Biden: Donald Trump 'Doesn't Understand How the Government Functions'
21st Annual Research! America Advocacy Awards Dinner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
stocksDow Jones Hits All-Time High as Stocks Close With Big Gains
Crowded New York Stock Exchange Floor
US-CANADA-MEXICO-DIPLOMACY-TRADE-NAFTA
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C), Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland (L), and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal hold a press conference at the conclusion of the fourth round of negotiations for a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the General Services Administration headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2017.  Andrew Caballero-Reynolds—AFP/Getty Images
NAFTA

Here's Why There Probably Won't Be a New Deal on NAFTA This Year

TIME
Oct 17, 2017

(WASHINGTON) — Talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement have stalled over tough American demands, dashing hopes that a deal can be reached this year.

A fourth round of negotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canada ended in mutual exasperation Tuesday. Talks will continue next month in Mexico City and will spill over into next year.

The negotiators had originally hoped to reach an agreement this year — before Mexico's presidential election and U.S. midterms turn up the political pressure in 2018.

President Donald Trump, who called NAFTA a job-killing "disaster" on the campaign trail, has threatened to withdraw from the 23-year-old pact if he can't get what he wants.

Canada and Mexico are balking at America's demand that a revamped deal do something to reduce America's trade deficits.

Related

U.S. President Donald Trump looks out window of the Oval Office following an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington
trump 100 daysPresident Trump's Next 100 Days May Look a Lot Like the First 100
trump 100 days
President Trump's Next 100 Days May Look a Lot Like the First 100

"We have seen no indication that our partners are willing to make any changes that will result in a rebalancing and a reduction in these huge trade deficits," U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland countered that America's "unconventional" proposals would "turn back the clock" and warned against a "winner-take-all mindset."

NAFTA ripped down most trade barriers between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trade surged within the NAFTA bloc, benefiting American farmers who export corn and other products.

But many U.S. manufacturers moved production south of the border to take advantage of Mexico's low labor costs, then shipped goods back to the United States. The influx of imports swelled America's trade deficit with Mexico, which came to $62 billion last year. (The United States logged an $8 billion trade surplus with Canada in 2016).

To cut the trade deficit with Mexico, the United States is demanding that more auto production be made in America before qualifying for NAFTA benefits.

But companies have built complicated supply chains that straddle NAFTA borders, taking advantage of each country's strengths — such as cheap labor in Mexico and skilled workers and proximity to customers in the United States and Canada. Changing the rules, they say, would disrupt their operations.

"These proposed rules would increase the cost of manufacturing and raise prices for consumers," said Ann Wilson, senior vice president for government affairs at the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association, which represents auto suppliers.

"It would just make North America less competitive, and it would impose an indirect barrier to trade," said trade lawyer Miguel Noyola, a principal at Baker & McKenzie LLP.

Lighthizer is also targeting a NAFTA provision that now allows companies to appeal to private tribunals when they object to decisions by the government of the country where they're investing — perhaps a costly environmental regulation.

Those tribunals mean companies don't have to worry as much about the political risks — and account for the potential cost — when they invest in less-developed countries. Effectively, Lighthizer argues, they put "a thumb on the scale" in Mexico's favor. The U.S. wants to limit companies' ability to appeal government decisions under NAFTA.

The U.S. is also proposing that the new NAFTA expire unless the countries agreed every few years to extend it. Critics say the so-called sunset clause would create too much uncertainty for businesses.

"Who would want to make an investment if they don't know what is going to happen in five years?" says former U.S. Ambassador to Mexico James Jones, now chairman of Monarch Global Strategies.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME