Crime

6-Year-Old Boy Found in Dumpster Was Drowned in Bathtub by a Relative, Police Say

Aric Jenkins
Oct 17, 2017

The body of a 6-year-old-boy was found in a dumpster Tuesday, a day after he was reported missing to authorities in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Authorities said the child, identified as Dayvid Pakko, had been drowned in a bathtub by a 19-year-old male relative in Lynnwood, Wash., according to the Seattle Times. The relative, who remains unidentified, has been taken into custody, the Snohomish County Sheriff's office said.

“There is evidence that the boy was a victim of homicide,” a spokesperson from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office said, according to the Times.

It is not yet clear whether the 19-year-old was the adult tasked with watching the child while his mother worked or what the 19-year-old's exact relationship was with him, the Times reported. It remains unknown whether the 19-year-old has confessed to the crime, but the Snohomish County Sheriff's office said that police do not believe there are any other suspects.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TIME.

The 6-year-old boy's body was found in a trash container at an apartment complex around the corner from the child's home around 2 a.m. Tuesday, authorities said. The boy, who was described as mildly autistic, according to the Times, was first reported missing Monday evening.

“Obviously, it’s an incredibly tragic ending,” the Snohomish County Sheriff's office spokesperson said.

