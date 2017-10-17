Business
Search
Sign In
republicansRepublicans Worry They'll Lose Congress. Their Solution? Tax Cuts
President Trump And Senate Majority Leader McConnell Deliver Remarks After Meeting At The White House
White HouseJoe Biden: Donald Trump 'Doesn't Understand How the Government Functions'
21st Annual Research! America Advocacy Awards Dinner
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BooksAmerican Author George Saunders Wins Man Booker Prize for 'Lincoln in the Bardo'
The Duchess Of Cornwall Attends The Man Booker Prize
Crowded New York Stock Exchange Floor
General view of the New York Stock Exchange 1/6/76, as the surprise prospect of what financial experts say is "easier money" triggered a new year rally on Wall Street reminiscent of the one a year ago. The Dow Jones Industrial average has climbed 38.41 points in this year's first three trading days to surpass 1975's high of 881.81, set 7/15. Tuesday's 12.99 point gain left at 890.83. Bettmann—Getty Images
stocks

Dow Jones Hits All-Time High as Stocks Close With Big Gains

Alex Veiga / AP
5:52 PM ET

Gains by health care companies led U.S. stock indexes mostly higher Tuesday, pushing the market further into record territory.

The Dow Jones industrial average briefly climbed above the 23,000 mark for the first time, settling just below the milestone. Slight gains nudged the Dow and Standard & Poor's 500 indexes to new highs for the second straight day this week.

Health care companies posted some of the biggest gains following strong earnings from UnitedHealth Group and Johnson & Johnson. News of a plan backed by the White House that would extend federal payments to health insurers also gave the sector a boost. Banks and other financial stocks declined the most. Packaged food and beverage companies were also big laggards.

Trading was mostly listless as investors sized up the latest company earnings news and looked ahead to a full slate of corporate report cards later this week.

"Expectations of ongoing earnings growth are reasonably strong, but there may be a bit of a wait-and-see at this point in time given the run in the equity markets," said Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede.

Related

U.S. Markets Open To Continued Expected Recovery
stocksThe Dow Jones Tops 23,000 for the First Time
stocks
The Dow Jones Tops 23,000 for the First Time

The S&P 500 index added 1.72 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,559.36. The Dow picked up 40.48 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,997.44. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 6,623.66. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 5.18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,497.50.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

The major stock indexes drifted between small gains and losses for much of the day.

Early on, traders eyed big company earnings news from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

UnitedHealth, the country's biggest health insurer, jumped 5.5 percent after reporting earnings that beat analyst estimates. The stock gained $10.69 to $203.89. Johnson & Johnson added 3.4 percent after reporting a strong quarter of its own. Its shares picked up $4.67 to $140.79.

Health insurers, hospitals and other health care companies also rose as two leading lawmakers reached a deal on a plan that would extend federal payments to health insurers that President Donald Trump had blocked last week. Trump said Tuesday afternoon that the White House has been involved in the plan, which he called a "short-term deal." Biogen gained $8.799, or 2.6 percent, to $344.47, while Anthem added $3.50, or 1.9 percent, to $187.26.

Morgan Stanley posted quarterly results above Wall Street's expectations. Its shares rose 18 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $49.12.

Traders took a dimmer view of Goldman Sachs' results. The bank also posted results that beat financial analysts' estimates, but its trading desks, which are weighted toward bonds, currencies and commodities, struggled during the quarter. Goldman slid $6.32, or 2.6 percent, to $239.09.

Netflix fell 1.6 percent after the streaming video company said its debt and programming costs continue to rise as it gained subscribers last quarter. Its shares lost $3.20 to $199.48.

While only a few companies have reported results so far, earnings are mostly looking good, noted Erik Davidson, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank.

"Earnings are growing year-over-year and, most importantly, the (revenue) overall thus far seems to be doing OK," he said.

Fifty companies are scheduled to report quarterly results this week, the first full week of the third-quarter earnings season. S&P 500 companies are forecast to deliver 3.3 percent earnings growth in the third quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Among the big names due to report earnings this week are American Express, Verizon Communications and General Electric.

Traders also drew encouragement Tuesday from economic data that showed U.S. industrial production rose a solid 0.3 percent last month, as manufacturing of automobiles, home electronics and appliances increased. The gains were limited due to lingering damage from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Separately, a gauge of homebuilders' confidence rose more than expected this month as builders looked past a recent slowdown in new home sales and the risk of rising labor and materials costs in the wake of the two hurricanes.

Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.30 percent.

Oil prices closed slightly higher, rebounding after an early slide.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained a penny to settle at $51.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 6 cents to close at $57.88 a barrel in London.

In other energy trading, wholesale gasoline rose a penny to $1.63 a gallon. Heating oil was little changed at $1.81 a gallon. Natural gas added 2 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $16.80, or 1.3 percent, to $1,286.20 an ounce. Silver slid 33 cents to $17.04 an ounce. Copper lost 4 cents to $3.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 112.18 yen from 112.22 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1772 from $1.1792. The pound fell to $1.3191 from $1.3243 after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned about the economic impact of Brexit.

Markets overseas were mixed.

In Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was essentially flat. London's FTSE 100 dipped 0.1 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was unchanged ahead of a twice-a-decade congress Wednesday by China's ruling Communist Party. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 percent, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7 percent. Seoul's Kospi added 0.2 percent.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME