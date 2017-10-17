Newsfeed
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna hosts a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on October 13, 2017 in New York City.  Dimitrios Kambouris—Getty Images for FENTY PUMA by Rihanna
fashion

Rihanna Cannot Deal With This One Thing on Social Media

Raisa Bruner
3:55 PM ET

Don't get Rihanna started on Instagram trends. Really. During an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut over the weekend to celebrate her recent collaboration with Puma, the Barbadian fashion and beauty entrepreneur, philanthropist and — last but not least — music icon had plenty to say about her approach to the social media platform, where she has always been active and unfiltered.

"Instagram is the death of all trends," she told The Cut unequivocally. "Once it gets there, it’s too late. It’s gone. I’m so over it. I can’t; I can’t deal."

Instead of following along with whatever hot look is plastered all over our smartphone feeds and spread by influencers and celebrities, Rihanna had some more specific fashion advice for getting dressed every day.

"I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning," she said, noting that she has a "fluctuating" body type and that the looks that appeal to her change daily. "I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing."

RiRi's commitment to being an individual when it comes to fashion is well-documented — and has earned her accolades in the fashion world as well as from her fans. But while many of us turn to Instagram's curated image stream for a dose of inspiration, looks like Rihanna is seeking her muses farther afield. Noted.

