Rose Leslie Once Made Kit Harington Dress Up as Jon Snow for a Costume Party

Megan McCluskey
4:43 PM ET

The real-life love story of former Game of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie seems to get more adorable by the day. In a recent interview with U.K. magazine Heat, Harington reportedly revealed that his now-fiancée once made him dress up as his onscreen persona Jon Snow for a "bad taste" costume party.

"She pulled out a Jon Snow costume, and Rose just whispered in my ear, 'I won't love you if you don't wear it,'" he said.

Harington went on to say that the prank had its desired effect, as he spent the evening feeling uncomfortable in the store-bought version of the King in the North's rugged garb. "It was really embarrassing," he explained. "The people bringing around canapes were looking at me, thinking, 'You're sad man! You've come to a party dressed as your character.'"

The story ties in well with the history of Harington and Leslie's relationship, as the two met — and fell in love — on the set of Thrones after Leslie was cast opposite Harington to play Wildling warrior Ygritte.

