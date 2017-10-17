Prince George's Favorite Movie Is Royally On-Brand

Prince George might be just four years old and still in elementary school, but his taste in cinema is already on-brand for his status as a member of the royal family.

Thanks to an intrepid interview between Prince William and a young reporter, the world now knows what it's always wanted to know: what young Prince George's favorite movie is.

"He quite likes The Lion King , " Prince William said during the interview. "We've watched that a few times."

The Disney film is truly a fitting choice for a young royal who "just can't wait to be king."

Watch the full clip below.