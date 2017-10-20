We're still seven long days away from the highly anticipated return of Stranger Things, but the season 2 soundtrack is here to help you party like it's 1984.
The formative music of season 1 set an eerie but reassuringly nostalgic tone. The second season's music explores new composition styles, but fans will recognize similar themes.
Composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein are still serving up the '80s vibe with 34 synth-heavy tracks including "Eggo in the Snow" and "We Go Out Tonight." Expect the original soundtrack to come out on vinyl, cassette (Jonathan style!) and also CD (not ready for it! it's 1984!).
Assemble the others in your Dungeons and Dragons friendship circle and push play below.
See the full tracklist below.
1. Walkin’ in Hawkins
2. Home
3. Eulogy
4. On the Bus
5. Presumptuous
6. Eight Fifteen
7. The First Lie
8. Scars
9. I Can Save Them
10. Descent Into the Rift
11. Chicago
12. Looking for a Way Out
13. Birth / Rescue
14. In the Woods
15. Digging
16. Symptoms
17. Eggo in the Snow
18. Soldiers
19. Choices
20. Never Tell
21. She Wants Me to Find Her
22. Shouldn’t Have Lied
23. It’s a Trap
24. Crib
25. The Return
26. Escape
27. We Go Out Tonight
28. Connect the Dots
29. The Hub
30. On Edge
31. What Else Did You See?
32. Run
33. Levitation
34. To Be Continued