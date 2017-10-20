It's Time to Party Like You're Upside Down. The Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack Is Here

We're still seven long days away from the highly anticipated return of Stranger Things , but the season 2 soundtrack is here to help you party like it's 1984.

The formative music of season 1 set an eerie but reassuringly nostalgic tone. The second season's music explores new composition styles , but fans will recognize similar themes.

Composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein are still serving up the '80s vibe with 34 synth-heavy tracks including " Eggo in the Snow " and "We Go Out Tonight." Expect the original soundtrack to come out on vinyl, cassette (Jonathan style!) and also CD (not ready for it! it's 1984!).

Assemble the others in your Dungeons and Dragons friendship circle and push play below.

See the full tracklist below.

1. Walkin’ in Hawkins

2. Home

3. Eulogy

4. On the Bus

5. Presumptuous

6. Eight Fifteen

7. The First Lie

8. Scars

9. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued