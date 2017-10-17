Google is removing a cupcake-themed calorie counter from Maps after backlash from users, including concern over the feature being a possible unscientific add-on that could trigger people with eating disorders .

The experimental feature, styled as a pink cupcake, showed users how many estimated calories in terms of cupcakes that users would burn if they walked to the destination of their destination. It first appeared in the iOS version of Google Maps beneath walking directions.

As might be expected, it was critiqued by users that thought that the new feature was unnecessary and potentially harmful and took to the Internet to share their feelings about the matter.

I guess Google maps now automatically shows you how many calories you'd burn if you walk somewhere instead of driving pic.twitter.com/eixqCh00rn - Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 17, 2017

Do they realize how extremely triggering something like this is for ppl who have had eating disorders? Not to mention just generally shamey - Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 17, 2017

Why does Google Maps suddenly show me calories burned for walking routes (with a picture of a fucking cupcake) and how do I turn it OFF - Anne Richard (@anneoclock) October 14, 2017

Apparently @googlemaps now tells you how many calories you'll burn on your route. How about let's not. @NEDAstaff pic.twitter.com/Xsgiry6Y5o - Grace Dobush (@GraceDobushToGo) October 16, 2017

Idk whose idea it was to add to google maps walking routes both the estimated calories burned and an equivalent food, but they can GTFO 😡🙄 - Deirdre (@deirdresaurus) October 13, 2017

According to BBC , Google has confirmed that the feature will be removed by the end of today.