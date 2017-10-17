Newsfeed
Three Cupcakes
john shepherd—Getty Images
food and drink

Google Maps Is Removing That Cupcake Calorie Counter After User Backlash

Cady Lang
11:22 AM ET

Google is removing a cupcake-themed calorie counter from Maps after backlash from users, including concern over the feature being a possibly unscientific add-on that could trigger people with eating disorders.

The experimental feature, styled as a pink cupcake, showed users how many estimated calories in terms of cupcakes that users would burn if they walked to the destination of their destination. It first appeared in the iOS version of Google Maps beneath walking directions.

As might be expected, it was critiqued by users that thought that the new feature was unnecessary and potentially harmful and took to the Internet to share their feelings about the matter.

According to BBC, Google has confirmed that the feature will be removed by the end of today.

