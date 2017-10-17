Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Florida325-Pound Woman Killed 9-Year-Old by Sitting on Her as Punishment, Police Say
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
celebritiesMaisie Williams Congratulated Her 'Beautiful Girlfriend' Sophie Turner on Her Engagement in the Most Adorable Fashion
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams at 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
United KingdomHate Crimes Soared in Parts of the U.K. After Brexit
Protesters hold banners reading "Black Lives Matter - No Justice, No Peace - Stop Racist Attacks - Unite And Fight" at a vigil for Resham Khan and Janeel Muhktar who were attacked with sulphuric acid in London, United Kingdom on July 05, 2017.
royals

Here's When Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Royal Baby Is Due

Raisa Bruner
10:51 AM ET

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting a baby sibling in April 2018, Kensington Palace announced via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

While we've known for for more than a month now that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their child — and Kate Middleton has since withdrawn from most public appearances, as she's battling acute morning sickness — it's only now that we're getting an official timeframe in which to begin hyping up the third royal baby's time to shine.

Prince George, now four, is a July baby, while Princess Charlotte, two, was born in May. The parents will certainly always be busy with birthday celebrations in the spring and summer season once baby number three is born.

Of course, the real question: Aries or Taurus? (The astrological signs are split over the month of April.) And the other important factoid here: it's definitely just one child, not twins (or triplets), based on the language Kensington Palace has used. Perhaps for the best: three royal children under the age of five already sounds like quite a handful.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME