celebrities

Maisie Williams Congratulated Her 'Beautiful Girlfriend' Sophie Turner on Her Engagement in the Most Adorable Fashion

Megan McCluskey
10:58 AM ET

The Stark sisters are at it again. After Sophie Turner announced her engagement to DNCE frontman Joe Jonas on Sunday, Maisie Williams took to Instagram to congratulate her longtime best friend.

Williams re-posted the photo that both Turner and Jonas had shared of Turner's newly blinged-out hand resting on top of Jonas's with a caption expressing her excitement over the news. "Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement," Williams wrote. "This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both."

This isn't the first time the Game of Thrones co-stars have joked about their incredibly close bond. Following their long-awaited onscreen reunion in season seven of the HBO drama, both actors tweeted about the heartwarming scene between Arya and Sansa Stark. "Honey, am home @ SophieT," Williams wrote.

"Come 2 mama," Turner responded.

"Everyone's like, 'oh it's so nice you girls are back together again,'" Williams said in a behind-the-scenes video for the episode. "And I was like, 'just you wait because by week two you're all going to hate us.' We're very annoying when we're together."

