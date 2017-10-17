The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

We’ve Got the Wrong Idea About ‘Processed Food‘

By Jenny Splitter in the Cut

2. Pink ribbons are everywhere this month. Here’s how to keep the support going.

By Gillian Kline at Thrive Global

3. This is one reason why we’re so bad at understanding Africa.

By Abdi Latif Dahir in Quartz

4. If you drive less than 10,000 miles a year, you probably shouldn’t own a car.

By F. Todd Davidson and Michael E. Webber in Citylab

5. Movie theaters should have intermissions.

By Nick Douglas at Lifehacker

