Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Florida325-Pound Woman Killed 9-Year-Old by Sitting on Her as Punishment, Police Say
Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
celebritiesMaisie Williams Congratulated Her 'Beautiful Girlfriend' Sophie Turner on Her Engagement in the Most Adorable Fashion
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams at 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
royalsHere's When Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Royal Baby Is Due
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince Harry Visit The White Garden In Kensington Palace
viral

Eminem's Anti-Trump Rap Video Is the Only Awkward Pause Meme the Internet Ever Needs

Ashley Hoffman
10:14 AM ET

Eminem's anti-Trump rap music video is enjoying a second life as a funny meme.

Last week, the rapper unleashed a fiery verse that became an instant hit at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earning high praise, staunch criticism and a response from Saturday Night Live's President Trump character.

In the politically charged diss, he hammers Trump for the government response to devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, and the violence in Charlottesville, but now the internet has a much more humorous take on one clip.

Eminem's video opens on a parking garage where Eminem pauses, wondering how to start. "It's the calm before the storm right here. Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot," Eminem began the four-minute clip.

Marshall Mathers was musing about his blistering freestyle rap. He was not deciding what to order at a restaurant or a bunch of other imaginative captions the internet ran with.

Come up with a relatable situation that everyone needs a minute to think about, and that's how you know you're getting the maximum potential out of this moment. The results are highly amusing:

It took off from there.

Watch the full video below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME