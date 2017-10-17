Eminem's Anti-Trump Rap Video Is the Only Awkward Pause Meme the Internet Ever Needs

Eminem's anti-Trump rap music video is enjoying a second life as a funny meme.

Last week, the rapper unleashed a fiery verse that became an instant hit at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earning high praise, staunch criticism and a response from Saturday Night Live's President Trump character.

In the politically charged diss, he hammers Trump for the government response to devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, and the violence in Charlottesville, but now the internet has a much more humorous take on one clip.

Eminem's video opens on a parking garage where Eminem pauses, wondering how to start. "It's the calm before the storm right here. Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot," Eminem began the four-minute clip.

Marshall Mathers was musing about his blistering freestyle rap. He was not deciding what to order at a restaurant or a bunch of other imaginative captions the internet ran with.

Come up with a relatable situation that everyone needs a minute to think about, and that's how you know you're getting the maximum potential out of this moment. The results are highly amusing:

Her: You love me?



Me: Yeah



Her: What do you love about me?



Me: pic.twitter.com/8ILQovJDnA - King Nathan, XV 🇹🇹 (@RodriguezDaGod) October 16, 2017

It took off from there.

waiter: so are we all ready to order?

them: ya ill get the american burger

waiter: and what are you having?

me:

pic.twitter.com/oz8ZTIZHvo - jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) October 16, 2017

“Say one positive thing about yourself”

Me: pic.twitter.com/nnNkecW37c - Not Again Ben 🙄 (@NotAgainBen) October 16, 2017

omg this making me laugh too hard right now https://t.co/hhpNF7Wn62 - sophia elena (@s_phia_) October 16, 2017

Me: Explain to me how Kobe is better than LeBron without mentioning rings or killer instinct.



Kobe fans: pic.twitter.com/zNTGnSWmq3 - LeKingJames23 (@LeKingJames23) October 16, 2017

Watch the full video below.