Eminem's anti-Trump rap music video is enjoying a second life as a funny meme.
Last week, the rapper unleashed a fiery verse that became an instant hit at the BET Hip-Hop Awards earning high praise, staunch criticism and a response from Saturday Night Live's President Trump character.
In the politically charged diss, he hammers Trump for the government response to devastation in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, and the violence in Charlottesville, but now the internet has a much more humorous take on one clip.
Eminem's video opens on a parking garage where Eminem pauses, wondering how to start. "It's the calm before the storm right here. Wait, how was I gonna start this off? I forgot," Eminem began the four-minute clip.
Marshall Mathers was musing about his blistering freestyle rap. He was not deciding what to order at a restaurant or a bunch of other imaginative captions the internet ran with.
Come up with a relatable situation that everyone needs a minute to think about, and that's how you know you're getting the maximum potential out of this moment. The results are highly amusing:
It took off from there.
Watch the full video below.