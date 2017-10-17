Politics
Rep. Tom Marino
Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., participates in the House GOP leadership press conference after the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Bill Clark—AP
Donald Trump

President Trump Says Rep. Tom Marino Is Withdrawing His Name for Drug Czar

Associated Press
9:14 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.

Trump's announcement Tuesday on Twitter follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Trump says Marino "has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration."

Trump added that "Tom is a fine man and a great congressman."

Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino's nomination after reports by The Washington Post and CBS' "60 Minutes."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation's drug czar would be like "putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse."

