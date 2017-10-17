City of Raqqa Liberated From ISIS, Says Spokesman for U.S.-Backed Syrian Forces

In this picture taken on Monday Oct. 16, 2017, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters sit on their pickup as they prepare for the last battle against the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. Syrian Democratic Forces / AP

BEIRUT — A commander with the U.S.-backed Syrian forces battling ISIS says the city of Raqqa has been liberated from ISIS militants and that combing operations are underway to clear the city of land mines and extremist sleeper cells.

Brig. Gen. Talal Sillo told the Associated Press on Tuesday that there are no longer clashes going on in the city.

Sillo says a formal declaration will follow befitting "the fall of the capital of terrorism."

Dozens of militants who refused to surrender had made their last stand in the city's stadium, which had become notorious as a prison and dungeons for the group.

It wasn't immediately clear if the ISIS militants are still holed up inside the stadium.

The city of Raqqa fell to the ISIS group in 2014 and became the de facto capital of their self-styled caliphate.