John McCainRead the Full Text of John McCain's Speech at the Liberty Medal Award Ceremony
John McCain Honored With Liberty Medal For A Lifetime Of Service
John McCainJohn McCain Receives the Liberty Medal from Joe Biden
John McCain Honored With Liberty Medal For A Lifetime Of Service
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MaltaA Maltese Journalist Who Reported on the Panama Papers Has Been Killed by a Car Bomb
MALTA-PRESS-CRIME-CORRUPTION-POLITICS-MALTAFILES
ROYAL Investitures
Roy Dotrice is made an OBE by The Queen at Buckingham Palace. on February 13, 2008.  Johnny Green—PA Images via Getty Images
remembrance

Game of Thrones Actor Roy Dotrice Has Died Aged 94

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
Oct 16, 2017

British actor Roy Dotrice has died at the age of 94.

Related

'Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Perform At Le Grand Rex
remembranceRock Superstar Tom Petty Has Died at 66
remembrance
Rock Superstar Tom Petty Has Died at 66

Dotrice was known to Game of Thrones fans for his brief role as Wisdom Hallyne the pyromancer in season 2. But more impressively, he also read the audiobooks for George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, and holds the Guinness World Record for the most characters voiced by a single actor in an audiobook — 223 in the saga’s first novel, A Game of Thrones, the audiobook for which is 33 hours long.

The actor served in the Royal Air Force during WWII, was imprisoned in a German POW camp, and then went on to have a long career in radio, theater, television, and film — including playing Leopold Mozart in the film Amadeus. He also won a Tony in 2000 for a revival of A Moon for the Misbegotten.

Reportedly, Dotrice was originally cast as Maester Pycelle but had to back out due to health issues.

This story originally appeared on EW.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME