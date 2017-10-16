U.S.
Search
Sign In
CaliforniaThere's Finally Some Progress in the Fight Against the California Wildfires
A tanker helicopter drops water on a wildfire California
IraqKurds Feel Twice Betrayed as Iraqi Forces Take Disputed Kirkuk
Iraqi forces patrol in the streets after they retake Kirkuk, Iraq
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CourtsJudge Declares Mistrial in Case of Man Charged With Burning 19-Year-Old Woman to Death
Woman Burned
anne-frank-halloween-costume
The "World War II Evacuee Girl Costume" pictured on TheHalloweenSpot.com, which has since removed the costume. Courtesy of The Halloween Spot
halloween

Retailers Remove Anne Frank Halloween Costume After Backlash

Katie Reilly
Oct 16, 2017

A Halloween costume depicting Holocaust victim Anne Frank appears to have been removed from several retailers after it sparked social media backlash.

Screenshots show the costume described on several sites as a "World War II evacuee girl" or Anne Frank, whose surviving diary has become a powerful symbol of the tragedy of the Holocaust. The costume includes World War II-era clothing and a green beret.

"We should not trivialize her memory as a costume," said Carlos Galindo-Elvira, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League's Arizona office.

HalloweenCostumes.com removed the costume on Sunday in response to criticism. As of Monday night, the costume appeared to have been removed from Walmart's website as well, but was still being sold on Amazon.

"We sell costumes not only for Halloween, but for many uses outside of the Halloween season, such as school projects and plays. We offer several types of historically accurate costumes – from prominent figures to political figures, to television characters," a spokesperson for HalloweenCostumes.com said in a tweet Sunday night, adding that the costume had been removed. "We apologize for any offense it has caused, as that's never our intention."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME