The 100 Best Movies Under Two Hours, According to Critics

In 1984, TIME film critic Richard Corliss wrote a piece titled “Why Do Movies Seem So Long?” In it, he recalled a piece of wisdom from Columbia Pictures co-founder Harry Cohn, whose method for judging the quality of a film came down to this: “If my fanny squirms, it’s bad. If my fanny doesn’t squirm, it’s good.”
The question Corliss explored that year is a perennial one, and it’s typically posed as a gripe. In Corliss’ estimation, movies had become “longer but not richer,” a trend he argued began toward the end of World War II when movies shifted, broadly speaking, from creations of the studio system to the artistic visions of directors. Speaking to the Daily Beast three decades later, Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers blamed the bloat on studios’ misguided belief that the longer the movie, the greater the sheen of prestige, the greater the potential for prestigious awards. Newsweek critic David Ansen wondered if studios weren’t reluctant to give notes to some of the biggest and most visionary directors in Hollywood.
In reality, a chart of average movie length over time looks less like the trajectory of the flying bikes in E.T. (114 min.) than the waves in Jaws (124 min.). Yes, movies today are on average much longer than they were in the 1930s — excluding the 222-min. Gone With the Wind — but they’re not necessarily much longer than popular films of the ’50s and ’60s. This year’s Best Picture winner Moonlight is practically a Vine when compared with past winners Ben-Hur (1959, 212 minutes) and Lawrence of Arabia (1962, 222 minutes) and nominee Cleopatra (1963, 248 minutes).
Still, even if today’s movies aren’t the longest they’ve ever been, there’s still the problem of the squirming fanny. To help you out, we’ve analyzed Rotten Tomatoes reviews to come up with a list of the 100 top-scoring movies that ring in under two hours, using a dataset of IMDB’s 10,000 top-grossing films.
There’s something for everyone on the list: classics like Frankenstein (1931) and The Wizard of Oz (1939); animated favorites like Pinocchio (1940) and 101 Dalmatians (1961); Oscar Best Picture winners like On the Waterfront (1954) and Moonlight (2016); and, among other genres, documentaries like Twenty Feet From Stardom (2013) and Blackfish (2013). Below is the list, presented from lowest to highest average score:
100. Chicken Run (2000), 85 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
99. 50/50 (2011), 100 min.
98. Fruitvale Station (2013), 84 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
97. Monsters, Inc. (2001), 92 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
96. Lost in Translation (2003), 102 min.
Watch on Starz, rent on Amazon
95. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), 115 min.
94. Anomalisa (2015), 96 min.
Watch on Amazon Prime and Hulu
93. Looper (2012), 119 min.
92. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), 115 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
91. The Nice Guys (2016), 116 min.
90. 101 Dalmatians (1961), 79 min.
89. Night of the Living Dead (1968), 90 min.
Watch on Amazon and Shudder
88. Lawrence of Arabia (1962), 111 min.
Watch on Starz, rent on Amazon
87. City of Ghosts (2017), 90 min.
86. Twenty Feet from Stardom (2013), 89 min.
85. Blackfish (2013), 80 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
84. Stronger (2017), 119 min.
In theaters
83. Little Men (2016), 85 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
82. Project Nim (2011), 99 min.
Watch on HBO Now, rent on Amazon
81. What We Do in the Shadows (2014), 86 min.
80. The Edge of Seventeen (2016), 98 min.
Watch on Showtime, rent on Amazon
79. Enough Said (2013), 93 min.
78. The Queen (2006), 103 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
77. All Is Lost (2013), 105 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
76. Logan Lucky (2017), 119 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
75. Spy (2015), 117 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
74. Moonrise Kingdom (2012), 94 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
73. Nightcrawler (2014), 117 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
72. Dallas Buyers Club (2013), 117 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
71. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013), 105 min.
70. Whiplash (2014), 106 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
69. Dunkirk (2017), 107 min.
Watch on HBO
68. To Catch a Thief (1955), 106 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
67. King Kong (1933), 103 min.
Rent on Amazon or Google Play
66. Taxi Driver (1976), 112 min.
Watch on Sundance, rent on Amazon and Google Play
65. Don’t Think Twice (2016), 92 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
64. The Big Sick (2017), 119 min.
63. Man on Wire (2008), 94 min.
Watch on Netflix and Hulu, rent on Amazon
62. Toy Story 2 (1999), 92 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
61. Sing Street (2016), 106 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
60. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), 115 min.
In theaters
59. Life Itself (2014), 120 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
58. The Florida Project (2017), 115 min.
In theaters
57. Paterson (2016), 115 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
56. The Muppets (2011), 102 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
55. The Lego Movie (2014), 101 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
54. The Incredibles (2004), 115 min.
53. Ratatouille (2007), 110 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
52. WALL-E (2008), 97 min.
Watch on Starz, rent on Amazon
51. Carol (2015), 118 min.
Watch on Netflix and Showtime, rent on Amazon
50. True Grit (2010), 110 min.
Watch on Vudu, rent on Amazon
49. The King’s Speech (2010), 118 min.
48. Room (2015), 113 min.
Watch on Amazon Prime and Google Play
47. Finding Dory (2016), 100 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
46. Arrival (2016), 116 min.
Watch on Epix, rent on Amazon
45. Some Like It Hot (1959), 120 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
44. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964), 95 min.
Watch on Starz, rent on Amazon and Google Play
43. I Am Not Your Negro (2016), 93 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
42. Short Term 12 (2013), 21 min.
Watch on Hulu and Yahoo, rent on Amazon
41. Before Midnight (2013), 108 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
40. Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), 101 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
39. How to Train Your Dragon (2010), 98 min.
38. The Wrestler (2008), 109 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
37. Moana (2016), 103 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
36. The Artist (2011), 100 min.
35. The Jungle Book (2016), 111 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon
34. The Social Network (2010), 120 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
33. Bambi (1942), 69 min.
32. It Follows (2014), 94 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
31. Hell or High Water (2016), 102 min.
Watch on Showtime, rent on Amazon and Google Play
30. Finding Nemo (2003), 100 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
29. Argo (2012), 120 min.
28. Gravity (2013), 91 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
27. High Noon (1952), 85 min.
26. Citizen Kane (1941), 119 min.
Rent on Google Play
25. Baby Driver (2017), 113 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
24. Zootopia (2016), 108 min.
Watch on Netflix, rent on Amazon and Google Play
23. Up (2009), 89 min.
22. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), 120 min.
21. Cat People (1942), 73 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
20. Double Indemnity (1944), 107 min.
19. Touch of Evil (1958), 95 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
18. Lady Bird (2017), 93 min.
In theaters
17. Moonlight (2016), 110 min.
16. Toy Story 3 (2010), 103 min.
15. Inside Out (2015), 94 min.
Rent on Google Play, buy on Amazon
14. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), 83 min.
Buy on Amazon and Google Play
13. Singin’ in the Rain (1952), 102 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
12. On the Waterfront (1954), 108 min.
Watch on Hulu, rent on Amazon
11. An American in Paris (1951), 115 min.
10. Get Out (2017), 104 min.
9. Strangers on a Train (1951), 101 min.
8. Fantasia (1940), 116 min.
Watch on Netflix, buy on Amazon
7. Rear Window (1954), 115 min.
6. Casablanca (1942), 102 min.
Rent on Amazon and Google Play
5. The Wizard of Oz (1939), 101 min.
4. The Gold Rush (1925), 85 min.
Watch on Film Struck
3. Modern Times (1936), 87 min.
2. Pinocchio (1940), 88 min.
Buy on Amazon and Google Play
1. Frankenstein (1931), 70 min.
Watch on Shudder, rent on Amazon