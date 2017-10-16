Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionWe Finally Know What's Up With Eleven in Stranger Things Season 2
1
DrugsPresident Trump Is 'Looking Into' Report That His Drug Czar Pick Made the Opioid Crisis Worse
President Trump And Sen. Mitch McConnell Address Media After Working Lunch
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesKate Winslet Refused to Thank Harvey Weinstein After Her 2009 Oscars Win
55th New York Film Festival - A Conversation With Kate Winslet
"The Light Between Oceans" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander arrive for the UK premiere of "The Light Between Oceans" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 19, 2016 in London, England.  Anthony Harvey—Getty Images
celebrities

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Eloped in a Secret Ceremony in Ibiza

Maria Pasquini / People
2:43 PM ET

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have officially tied the knot!

The happy couple got married over the weekend in Ibiza, sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

The pair exchanged vows at the luxurious La Granja farmstead resort surrounded by friends and family, according to the sources.

In photos on the Daily Mail, both Vikander, 29, and Fassbender, 40, sported bands on their ring fingers on Sunday.

Related

55th New York Film Festival - A Conversation With Kate Winslet
celebritiesKate Winslet Refused to Thank Harvey Weinstein After Her 2009 Oscars Win
celebrities
Kate Winslet Refused to Thank Harvey Weinstein After Her 2009 Oscars Win

Ahead of the ceremony, Fassbender and Vikander were spotted hanging out with friends and family on the Spanish island Friday, with the Swedish actress wearing a white, summery gown with matching heart sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Irish-German actor showed off his abs in an unbuttoned shirt and a pair of shorts.

Steve McQueen, who directed Fassbender in 2011’s Shame, was photographed at a Friday afternoon party at restaurant Yemanj.

Reps for the couple have not commented.

The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which Vikander prophetically played Fassbender’s wife.

Although rumors that they were dating circulated at the time, the couple remained low-key and kept mum about their relationship. However, they weren’t shy about paying each other compliments on their respective acting talents.

“I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors out there,” Vikander told reporters about signing on for her role in The Light Between Oceans.

“I was up for the game, but I was very nervous. I got people that picked me up when I fell and who pushed me. Michael’s support in those scenes were a big part of me daring to go all the way, which was needed for the role of Isabel.”

Fassbender, in turn, praised Vikander’s “fierce” ability.

“I was kind of scared when Alicia came—she was so fierce and hungry,” he told reporters. “I really felt like I had to get my s— together … and just be there and be as present as she was.”

While promoting the movie, the tight-lipped couple spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the importance of keeping their relationship private.

Related

Hulu's "The Mindy Project" Final Season Premiere Party - Arrivals
celebritiesMindy Kaling Just Revealed the Gender of Her Baby on Ellen
celebrities
Mindy Kaling Just Revealed the Gender of Her Baby on Ellen

“I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” Vikander said. “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

When asked how they’re able to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight compared with other stars, Fassbender had a very simple answer: “But that’s other people. Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”

Fassbender and Vikander made their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globes in 2016, where Fassbender said he was “very proud” of his girlfriend’s success (Vikander was a double nominee for her performances in The Danish Girl and Ex Machina).

This article originally appeared on People.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME