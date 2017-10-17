Tech
Search
Sign In
remembranceTrailer Park Boys Star John Dunsworth Has Died Aged 71
John Dunsworth arrives at the 30th Genie Awards Gala in Toronto
BangladeshMud and Hunger: Among the Desperate Rohingya Still Pouring into Bangladesh
BANGLADESH-MYANMAR-UNREST-REFUGEE
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
John McCainRead the Full Text of John McCain's Speech at the Liberty Medal Award Ceremony
John McCain Honored With Liberty Medal For A Lifetime Of Service
Google

New Google Doodle Celebrates Iconic Singer Selena Quintanilla

Lisa Eadicicco
12:17 AM ET

Google on Tuesday launched a new Doodle on its homepage celebrating the life and career of Selena Quintanilla, the Tejano singer known for hits like "Dreaming of You," "I Could Fall in Love," and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Quintanilla was shot and killed by the former president of her fan club in 1995.

The new Doodle illustrates the story of Quintanilla's life through an animated video that shows her singing at home as a young girl, performing in cafes and at weddings, and finally in the center of a large stage and jamming on a tour bus. The brief video is set to one of Quintanilla's most recognizable songs, "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." Google is launching the Doodle on the anniversary of Quintanilla's first studio album, "Selena," which debuted 28 years ago. In addition to the Doodle, Google will be rolling out a new exhibit for the late singer on its Arts & Culture website.

Quintanilla recorded her first song in Spanish when she was eight years old and started a band at the age of nine. She spent many of her teenage years on the road and landed a contract with recording giant EMI in 1989. Her album Live earned her a Grammy for the Best Mexican-American Album category in 1994.

Perla Campos, a marketing manager for Google's Doodle team and project lead for this Doodle, said the Doodle has been planned for almost two years. Google has experimented with various Doodle types over the years, ranging from interactive games to GIFs and pictures, but Campos says video always felt like the right medium for Quintanilla. "For the people who don't really know her, this was an opportunity to really tell her story," she said. "Pretty early on, we decided that video was the right way to go."

Read more: What It's Really Like to be a Google Doodler

The Quintanilla-inspired Doodle comes after Google's homepage artwork has been criticized in the past for its lack of diversity. A report from advocacy group SPARK Movement found in 2014 that 62% of people featured in Google Doodles from 2010 through 2013 were white men. Then in 2015, some took issue with a Veteran's Day-themed Doodle for being too diverse.

When deciding on new Doodles, Campos says the team considers feedback from a variety of sources within the company, including employees in Local Doodle Manager roles, who are essentially cultural consultants for Doodles located in different countries around the world. Campos has been championing for a Doodle to honor Quintanilla for years, particularly because she can relate to the late singer. "I've never seen myself on the Google homepage," Campos says. "I know that's probably the case for a lot of people."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME