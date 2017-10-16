Newsfeed
royals

Kate Middleton Dancing With Paddington Bear Is Here. Start the Week Off Right.

Raisa Bruner
12:35 PM ET

It's an unlikely pairing, but leave it to the ever-graceful Kate Middleton to engage in a perfectly joyful pas de deux with Paddington Bear — to the delight of royals fans and anyone in need of a pick-me-up on a Monday morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William were at London's famous Paddington Station to help support their Charities Forum when the life-sized, furry character got his chance to take Middleton for a spin after a meet-and-greet photo op and before they boarded the train for a special tea. Kate's appearance at the event was actually a surprise: she has been battling acute morning sickness this fall after announcing her pregnancy with their third child, and has bowed out of most public commitments. But Paddington brought her back to the spotlight, alongside William and Prince Harry.

"I really enjoyed my adventure with @KensingtonRoyal today," the bear tweeted, referencing the royals' official handle. "The afternoon tea onboard the @Belmond train was particularly nice."

This isn't the first time Paddington has rubbed shoulders with royals, either. He also met up with Prince William in China in 2015.

Paddington is having a bit of a resurgence in pop culture as of late: the Hugh-Bonneville-starring movie about the woodland-creature-turned-city-slicker came out in 2014, and the sequel is slated to get its release in the U.K. in November.

Follow TIME