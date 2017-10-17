Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
celebritiesGame of Thrones Star Lena Headey Says 'Furious' Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Her
Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 - Arrivals
celebritiesReese Witherspoon: I Was Sexually Assaulted by a Director When I Was 16
ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration presented by L'Oreal Paris, Real Is Rare, Real Is A Diamond and CALVIN KLEIN - Show
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
moviesHere's Your Look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
"Mr. Robot" FYC Screening
People sitting at Starbucks Coffee in West Hollywood, USA
Starbucks Coffee in West Hollywood, California. anouchka—Getty Images
food and drink

Starbucks Zombie Frappuccinos Could Make Your Halloween Nightmares a Delicious Reality

Melissa Locker
11:59 AM ET

Starbucks just might have some tricks and treats in store for its customers this Halloween—Zombie Frappuccinos. According to food and drink blog Day of the Human, Starbucks may be about to unveil a spooky new frozen drink made up of bright green Caramel Apple Powder topped with pink whipped cream “brains.” It looks a-fright, but will undoubtedly have people lining up for “brains,” or at least brain freeze.

Related

Three Cupcakes
food and drinkGoogle Maps Is Removing That Cupcake Calorie Counter After User Backlash
food and drink
Google Maps Is Removing That Cupcake Calorie Counter After User Backlash

Starbucks hasn’t confirmed the existence of Zombie Frappuccinos yet, they also didn’t confirm the existence of Unicorn Frappuccinos or their secret purple drink until baristas started to leak details. That said, it seems like the company definitely has some tricks (or treats) up its sleeve. A company spokesperson hinted to Delish that some spooky fun was on its way, telling the website: “Our Halloween plans are still under [mummy] wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon.”

If the rumors are true, the Zombie Frappuccino will be available in Starbucks stores beginning Oct. 26 and lasting only until Halloween — or until real zombies come calling.

[H/T Delish]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME