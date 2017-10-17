Starbucks just might have some tricks and treats in store for its customers this Halloween—Zombie Frappuccinos. According to food and drink blog Day of the Human , Starbucks may be about to unveil a spooky new frozen drink made up of bright green Caramel Apple Powder topped with pink whipped cream “brains.” It looks a-fright, but will undoubtedly have people lining up for “brains,” or at least brain freeze.

Starbucks hasn’t confirmed the existence of Zombie Frappuccinos yet, they also didn’t confirm the existence of Unicorn Frappuccinos or their secret purple drink until baristas started to leak details. That said, it seems like the company definitely has some tricks (or treats) up its sleeve. A company spokesperson hinted to Delish that some spooky fun was on its way, telling the website: “Our Halloween plans are still under [mummy] wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon.”

If the rumors are true, the Zombie Frappuccino will be available in Starbucks stores beginning Oct. 26 and lasting only until Halloween — or until real zombies come calling.

