Politics
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesA Complete History of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's Whirlwind Romance
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at Aeroport Roissy - Charles de Gaulle on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.
AgingAir Pollution May Make Babies' Cells Age Faster
car-exhaust-air-pollution
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebrities'I Am Deeply, Deeply Hurt.' Mayim Bialik Denies Victim Blaming Harvey Weinstein Accusers
BookCon 2017
Environment

The EPA Is Ending an Obama-Era Practice That Conservatives Say Sped Up New Rules

Justin Worland
12:54 PM ET

The Environmental Protection Agency will stop issuing new environmental regulations in response to lawsuits from outside groups, ending a practice that conservatives say had been used by environmental groups during the Obama Administration to speed up the process, the agency's head said Monday.

In a briefing for reporters, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said that the reversal was a matter of following proper procedure.

Related

Rocky Fire Expands To 60,000 Acres In Drought-Ridden Northern California
natural disasterHow California Changed the Way the World Fights Fires
natural disaster
How California Changed the Way the World Fights Fires

"We are no longer going to be engaged in that practice," EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a briefing for reporters. “It’s a very important day to make sure that as we engage in our rulemaking process we respect the process that Congress has established."

The EPA will also post legal petitions publicly for comment before any potential settlement with a third party and end the practice of paying attorneys fees for outside groups that sue the agency, Pruitt said.

The directive ending the practice — known among conservatives as "sue and settle" — formalizes a stance Pruitt has taken since the early days of his tenure. Pruitt criticized the practice in a speech addressing agency employees shortly after taking office. And he has since issued a verbal directive along those lines earlier this year, according to an E&E News report.

Conservative groups have long criticized "sue and settle" as running afoul of the rule of law, in particular the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how agencies issue regulations.

The move is the latest in a slew of efforts from Pruitt in his nine months on the job to shift the direction of the agency. Last week, Pruitt formally initiated a process to revoke the Clean Power Plan, Obama's central measure aimed at fighting climate change. Asked Monday whether the agency would issue a replacement, Pruitt said "that is in process" and suggested that the agency would provide more clarity soon when it formally begins the process of soliciting public comment on the issue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME