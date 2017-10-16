World
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesNicole Kidman Had the Best Reaction to Reliving That Alexander Skarsgård Emmys Kiss
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Five Best IdeasCarpooling Matters
Business people carpooling in car
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MississippiPeople Are Not Happy That This School District Banned Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird
to kill a mockingbird ban mississippi school district
United Kingdom

The Skies Over the U.K. Turned Red Today. Here's Why

Billy Perrigo
11:23 AM ET

As an enormous Atlantic storm batters Ireland, a related phenomenon is turning heads further east over in the United Kingdom. There, the sun has turned a deep red color, casting orange light over the south of the country.

A Met Office spokeswoman told TIME this was caused by winds spinning in an anticlockwise direction around Hurricane Ophelia as it formed over the ocean. These winds have brought north sand from the Sahara desert and dust from wildfires burning in northern Spain and Portugal, along with an unseasonably warm temperature.

Just like the way sunsets are sometimes red, excess particles in the atmosphere can change the colour of the sun in the daytime. These particles scatter light particles they come into contact with, reflecting the blue end of the spectrum back into space and leaving only red light to penetrate the lower reaches of the atmosphere.

Some Brits took to Twitter to express their reactions on Monday afternoon. References to apocalyptic scenarios dominated:

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME