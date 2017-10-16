Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Carpooling Matters

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. How much does carpooling matter? A lot.

By Melissa C. Lott at Scientific American

2. Kids can learn racism early. Here’s one way to make sure they don't.

By Lindsey Craig at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto

3. We’re moving toward a cashless world. What happens when the power goes out?

By Ryan McMaken at the Mises Institute

4. Here’s a tax reform plan that will actually help the middle class.

By Joseph Blasi and Douglas Kruse in Fortune

5. How architecture can help tackle the obesity epidemic.

By Addison Nugent in Ozy

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
